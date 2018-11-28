Balfour Beatty to create ‘smart’ student digs

It has partnered with Iotas, which specialises in technology for smart apartments, to deliver an integrated system for for Purdue University students as part of the Aspire at Discovery Park community that Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is currently developing.

This project will be first fully equipped smart home community in Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions’ portfolio, as well as Iotas’s first foray outside of conventional multifamily and into the student housing market.

Aspire at Discovery Park will offer students the ability to operate and customise their living environment from a simple smart phone app. The units will have a wide variety of smart home features, including smart lighting, thermostats, outlets, sensors and locks, as well as full integration with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant.

Bob Shepko, president of Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, said: “Providing residents with a plug-n-play-ready smart apartment is just another extension of our commitment to delivering custom, cutting-edge solutions for the projects we develop. We’re excited to partner with an innovative company like Iotas to bring the very latest smart home technology to the students at Purdue University.”

Sce Pike, CEO of Iotas, added: “Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is a leader in the space and is reinventing student living. We’re happy to partner with them to take their communities to the next level with a smart and connected lifestyle. Student housing and Generation Z are extremely fast-growing markets and we are happy to continue to assist in adding substantial benefits for students as well as the property management teams.”