Balfour Beatty to give Edinburgh biology block a £67m revamp

The Darwin Building

The 11-storey Darwin Tower is to be comprehensively overhauled and re-clad using a double-skin cladding system to improve both its appearance and energy performance. The 1960s’ building will also be totally refurbished and extended to provide approximately 20,000 m2 of research and teaching facilities with specialist research labs.

The School of Biological Sciences project includes a three-storey extension housing a lecture theatre, seminar spaces meeting rooms and a cafe.

It is envisaged that the Darwin Building will be ready for re-occupation in autumn 2020.

Robertson Construction is nearing completion of its £24m enabling works contract after two years on site.