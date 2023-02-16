Balfour Beatty to replace Kincardine Bridge viaduct

The southern piled viaduct is to be replaced

Work will start in the summer and is set to take two years to complete.

The project will involve demolishing the Kincardine Bridge’s southern piled viaduct and replacing it with a new reinforced concrete structure.

The southern piled viaduct has been supported by a steel propping system since 1992. The replacement of the southern piled viaduct will help to ensure the A985 Kincardine Bridge’s long-term availability for service as a key trunk route.

Transport Scotland had previously said – and is still saying on its website – that the southern piled viaduct replacement works “are planned to start in summer 2021”. No reason is given for the delay.

During the project, traffic will be diverted onto a temporary two-lane bridge, to be constructed alongside the old viaduct.

Once complete, the new viaduct will be similar in appearance to adjacent spans on the original bridge, with lamp posts and parapets from the demolished viaduct reinstated on the new structure.

Transport Scotland’s operating company for the southeast of Scotland, Bear Scotland is managing the project. Detailed design has been carried out by Jacobs.

The project will operate a mandatory project bank account to protect the supply chain.

Balfour Beatty director of operations Graeme Dickie said: “The replacement of the Kincardine Bridge southern piled viaduct is an important project, one which will ensure the long-term future use of the bridge.

“Throughout our works, we will remain focused on reducing our impact on the environment by reusing materials from the existing structure wherever possible, whilst also minimising disruption to the travelling public and local communities.”

