Balfour Beatty updates sustainability targets

Since publishing its first group sustainability strategy in 2009, Balfour Beatty has achieved a 51% reduction in carbon emissions since 2010 and last year only 2.5% of its waste went to landfill.

A revised strategy, called Building new futures, seeks to take the company’s sustainability to another level over the next 20 years.

Balfour Beatty’s strategy focuses on three core areas – the environment, materials and Communities – with each assigned an ambition for 2040.

The goal is to go beyond net zero carbon and generate zero waste.

It has also set a social target: “to positively impact the lives of over one million people by 2040 through the projects that we deliver and our diverse supply chain partners”.

This includes ‘impacts’ through training, volunteering and outreach work. It does not appear to include people who get an education in a school or college built by Balfour Beatty or sick people cared for in a hospital or clinic built by Balfour Beatty – even though building things remains the core business.

There are also targets for 2030 – 10 years away: a 40% reduction in waste and £3bn social value generated across operations in the UK, the USA and Hong Kong.

Balfour Beatty has committed to annually reporting its progress against 2030 targets.

Kari Sprostranova, Balfour Beatty group sustainability director, said: “We’ve made great strides since 2009, guided by our Sustainability Blueprint, but we know we can do more. We can make our operations more sustainable, we can go beyond net zero carbon, we can generate zero waste, and we can create better communities for people to live in. That’s why we’ve launched our refreshed sustainability strategy.”

Chief executive Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group, said: “Our new sustainability strategy, Building New Futures, recognises the widespread benefits that construction and infrastructure can generate; not just in sustainable lower carbon and greener

infrastructure, but in a smarter supply chain, with a more diverse and inclusive workplace, in supporting communities and in stimulating national and local economic growth.

“At Balfour Beatty, we’re committed to playing our part in this global challenge, moving our business forward, sustainably, and in doing so, helping to build a better future for everyone”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk