Balfour Beatty wins £176m Bucks highways deal

The contract starts on 1st April 2023, on expiry of Ringway Jacobs current contract to maintain Buckinghamshire highways.

It will run for at least eight years, with the option to extend for a further four years.

Balfour Beatty Living Places will look after more than 5,000 km of highways, carriageways, footpaths, and cycle routes across the county.

The contractor will also be responsible for delivering winter maintenance services, as well as maintaining highway assets including street lighting, traffic signals and gullies.

Steve Helliwell, managing director of Balfour Beatty Living Places, said: “Today’s announcement builds on our longstanding expertise and commitment to providing best-in-class highways maintenance services, whilst offering customer-focused solutions in a collaborative partnership.”

Ringway Jacobs currently provides all of the council's highway services. This arrangement is being changed. Balfour Beatty will only be undertaking maintenance services. A separate consultancy contract is being let for design and other professional services. This again will be an initial eight-year term with options to extend by a further four years.

There will also be two separate framework arrangements for highway construction – one for minor works and one for major works – each of a maximum four-year duration.

