Balfour Beatty wins £330m Lincs highways deal

Balfour Beatty's new operational control hub

Balfour Beatty’s existing six-year term on Lincolnshire’s highways had been due to expire in 2026 but, in a deal worth £330m to the contractor, it will now run until spring 2032.

Earlier this year Balfour Beatty opened an operational control hub to monitor its operations on the county’s 9,240km of carriageways.

Steve Helliwell, managing director of Balfour Beatty Living Places, said: “Today’s announcement will see us continue to provide a best-in-class highways maintenance service, whilst offering customer focused solutions in a collaborative partnership and leaving a lasting positive legacy for the communities we serve.”

Lincolnshire County Council head of highways client and contractual management services

Jonathan Evans added: “The LCC executive unanimously voted in favour of extending the contractual arrangement with Balfour Beatty Living Places by a further six years ensuring long term service continuity and allowing both parties to focus on strategic improvements in service delivery.

"In addition to this, we have secured a number of improvements for the residents of Lincolnshire and I’m excited to work with Balfour Beatty to implement these in the near future.”

