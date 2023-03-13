Balfour Beatty wins £97m Welsh coastal work

In central Rhyl, Balfour Beatty will replace original sea walls and put in new rock armour

The Central Rhyl coastal defence scheme will see Balfour Beatty replace more than 600 metres of original sea walls and construct a new rock armour defence in Rhyl. The Central Prestatyn coastal defence scheme will see the company build a new coastal erosion embankment spanning 1,600 metres along the coastline in Prestatyn.

Last year Balfour Beatty completed the Easy Rhyl coastal defence scheme, placing 128,000 tonnes of rock armour in front of the existing sea defences at East Rhyl and building 600 metres of sea defence wall and promenade.

The latest round of work has been let as two separate contracts, valued at approximately £69m and £28m respectively – £97m in total. Together they will protect more than 2,500 homes and businesses from flooding and coastal erosion in an area badly hit by flooding in 2015.

The contracts have been awarded through the Scape civil engineering framework.

To promote biodiversity and compensate for the damage involved in civil engineering works, Balfour Beatty will create new habitats for protected species by providing new scrubland for badgers and other small animals, and plant grass and wildflowers to encourage birds.

Consulting engineer is Mott MacDonald.

Works on both schemes should start this month, with completion of the Rhyl scheme expected in 2025 and Prestatyn the following year.

The video below is a fly-through of the central Rhyl coastal defences scheme.

