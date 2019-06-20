Balfour Beatty wins Florida airport expansion

Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) is client for the scheme, which includes construction of a new concourse that will add six gates.

In addition to adding new gates with the construction of Concourse B, Balfour Beatty will coordinate with JAA and the Jacobs/RS&H design team during the preconstruction phase to finalise plans for secondary areas of the expansion. Secondary areas could include concessions, airfield circulation and apron expansion and additional administrative and operational areas.

Scott Skidelsky, Balfour Beatty’s president of buildings operations in Florida said: “This is an exciting project for Jacksonville and our team is honoured to be their construction partner in delivering Concourse B to help meet the airport’s unprecedented growth in passenger traffic.”

The project’s preconstruction phase is scheduled to begin next month with construction starting in the summer of 2020 and completion scheduled for December 2022.