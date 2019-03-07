Balfour director recruited to run glazing contractor

Craig McGilvray

Craig McGilvray was previously managing director of Balfour Beatty's £350m gas & water business. Before that, he was chief executive of Emprise Services, a cleaning and security contractor and chief executive of Alfred McAlpine’s facilities management division.

Façade & Glazing Solutions UK (FGS) used to be part of Saint-Gobain's Glassolutions Installation business until it was acquired on 31st July 2018 by private equity firm CoBe Capital. Mr McGilvray will work alongside Dirk Jaspers, CoBe Capital’s director of operations, who has been acting managing director of FGS since the acquisition.

Mr McGilvray said: "I'm joining FGS at an exciting stage in its development. It has been operating for more than 25 years partnering with main contractors, facilities managers and property owners to provide a complete glazing building life cycle solution. Now as an independent company it can continue to develop into a sustainable and successful business in the long term, delivering the best outcome for its customers and staff alike."