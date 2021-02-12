Balfour director to head up Griffiths

Stephen Tomkins

Stephen Tomkins will join the Abergavenny headquartered business from Balfour Beatty, where for the past couple of years he has been regional operations director for the north and midlands.

Alun Griffiths (Contractors) was taken over by Tarmac, and its ultimate parent CRH, in January 2018, with company founder Alun Griffiths reaching his 70s and selling up. Griffiths has since been part of Tarmac’s Contracting business.

Paul Fleetham, managing director of Tarmac Contracting, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Stephen to Griffiths. His leadership skills, experience and passion for the civil engineering sector will be a huge asset as we continue to move the business forward.”

