Balfour electricians get holiday pay rise

Balfour Beatty has agreed that, from January 2023, all electricians employed under the terms of the Joint Industry Board (JIB) or Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB), the appropriate industrial agreements for electricians, will get 32 full days holiday pay

Currently the workers receive full holiday pay, which is based on average pay for 20 days of annual leave, with the remaining leave (up to 12 days a year) paid at basic pay rates. In most cases, this results in workers receiving a far lower level of pay for holidays paid at basic pay rates.

In addition, the 280 workers set to benefit from this change in holiday pay will each receive an additional payment of £250 this year, in recognition that holiday pay should be paid in full.

The change follows a campaign by construction union Unite, which argued that the current system was not in the spirit of the JIIB/SJIIB agreements.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent result for Unite’s construction members at Balfour Beatty. Unite is now entirely committed to improving the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and this agreement demonstrates that this approach is bearing fruit.”

The change in the way that Balfour Beatty will pay holiday pay brings the company into line with other employers that abide by the JIB/SJIB agreements, Unite said.

Unite national officer Jason Poulter said: “This was a very important agreement and has settled a longstanding grievance for electricians employed by Balfour Beatty. Unite will now be working to ensure that other electrical contractors take action and begin paying workers their full holiday pay.”

