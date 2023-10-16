Balfour go-ahead for £25m Norfolk coastal works

Mundesley

Contractor Balfour Beatty has yet to receive a start date for the works but North Norfolk District Council hopes it be early in 2024, if not before.

The council’s development committee unanimously approved planning applications on 12th October for works on the Cromer Coastal Management Scheme Phase 2 and the Mundesley Coastal Management Scheme.

The council will be delivering both schemes, with £25m of funding coming from the Environment Agency, North Norfolk District Council, Anglian Water and Mundesley Parish Council.

Phase 2 of the Cromer Coastal Management Scheme will include approximately 300 metres of rock revetment west of the pier and repair works to groynes, navigation aids and additional sea wall protection.

The Mundesley Coastal Management Scheme is designed to reduce the rate of erosion and its impacts along 2km of vulnerable cliff area. The works will involve repairs to groynes and navigation beacons, in addition to re-levelling and re-surfacing areas of the east promenade and access improvement works.

It is estimated work on the two schemes will take approximately 12 to 18 months to complete.

Cllr Harry Blathwayt, North Norfolk’s portfolio holder for coast, said: “These works are vital to protect our residents, homes and businesses in Mundesley and Cromer. Considering rising sea levels with an eroding coast, this project is urgently required.

“This is vital civil engineering work and both schemes are scheduled to work in tandem to deliver cost, engineering and logistical efficiencies and also so that disturbance to the local communities can be kept to a minimum.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk