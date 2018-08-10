Balfour recruits Carillion director to run HS2 JV

Mark Davies will take on the role from Mark Cutler who is leaving Balfour Beatty to join foundations specialist Van Elle as chief executive. Mark Cutler led the Balfour Beatty Vinci joint venture since January 2017.

Balfour Beatty Vinci has the contracts for Lot N1 and N2, between the Long Itchington Wood Green tunnel to Delta Junction / Birmingham Spur and from the Delta Junction to the West Coast Main Line tie-in. Combined, these two contracts are worth approximately £2.5bn.

The joint venture is also currently bidding for further railways systems packages and Old Oak Common station, together valued at £3.8bn.

Mark Davies began his career with Henry Boot Engineering, spent 17 years at Birse Civils, and in 2004 joined Alfred McAlpine. He joined Carillion through its 2008 acquisition of Alfred McAlpine 2008 and ultimate rose to managing director of Carillion’s UK Infrastructure business. Carillion went out of business in January 2018.

Mark Davies said: “I am thrilled to be leading the Balfour Beatty Vinci joint venture team for HS2, to support the delivery of such an iconic major high speed rail project across the UK”