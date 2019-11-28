Ballast-Nedam picked for Rotterdam housing project

The municipality of Rotterdam and Woningcorporatie Havensteder tendered the contract and selected Ballast Nedam Development’s plan on the basis of its price and quality.

The development will give Rotterdam a new energy-neutral city district: Tuinbuurt Vrijlandt. The aim is to create a sustainable neighbourhood with a mix of rental and owner-occupied homes. The plan includes a variety of housing types, both semi-detached and detached. There will also be 50 apartments aimed at older people and 50 homes for social rent. All are situated in an area featuring water and greenery, with walking and cycling as the main modes of transport. The architecture of the public areas and the buildings are based on the characteristics of a garden village, aimed encouraging people to meet up.

The plan was designed in collaboration with Karres and Brands, Kow Architects and Ballast Nedam Road Specialties.

