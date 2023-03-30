Ballymore appoints operations director

Joe Cashman

As operations director, Joe Cashman will now be responsible for the delivery of all Ballymore projects, from the pre-construction stage through to handover, as well as the day-to-day running of the wider group.

Joe Cashman has been with Ballymore for 10 years. As a project director he oversaw the delivery of Ballymore’s largest project to date, the mixed-use Royal Wharf development in east London. More recently, as contracts director, he oversaw live projects and the preconstruction of Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Cuba Street, Thames Road Quarter, Knights Road, Ladbroke Grove, Edgware and Stratford, all in the capital.

Managing director John Mulryan said: “Joe has an immense amount of delivery experience which will bring great value to our business. We have a very healthy development pipeline to work through and this new role will help us place even greater focus on the effective delivery of our projects. I look forward to working with Joe more closely.”

Joe Cashman said: “I am really excited to be taking on a role where I feel I can make a big difference. Ballymore is a fantastic business and I am really pleased to be able to progress my career with such a dynamic organisation.”

