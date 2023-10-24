Ballymore's Kensal Canalside plans move forward

The masterplan is by FaulknerBrowns Architects

Developer Ballymore and retailer J Sainsbury have submitted a planning application for a major canalside neighbourhood in Ladbroke Grove.

The proposed new neighbourhood has been designed to deliver 2,519 new homes, of which at least 500 will be affordable, plus two parks and a high street with a reinstated historic canal basin.

Plans also include more than 90,000 sq ft of shops, cafes and restaurants as well as a new 130,000 sq ft Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Much of the site has been closed off to the public for more than 40 years as a former gasworks. In addition to the current Sainsbury’s Ladbroke Grove supermarket, the site has most recently been occupied by industrial uses, including a scrap metal processing facility and commercial storage.

Bordering the Grand Union Canal to the north and railway tracks to the south, the 19-acre site is part of the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea’s Kensal Canalside opportunity area. Ballymore and Sainsbury’s agreed a 60/40 strategic partnership in 2021 to develop the site.

If planning is approved, the 11-year construction programme should start in 2025, with the first homes and new supermarket ready in 2030, along with the neighbourhood centre around the restored canal basin.

Ballymore group managing director John Mulryan said: “Kensal Canalside is one of the last remaining major brownfield sites to be developed in London and the largest in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea. The scale and location of the site – in one of London’s 48 opportunity areas – presents a real opportunity to create a thoughtfully designed, accessible and sustainable canalside neighbourhood with strong transport links.”

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s group property and procurement director, added: “The plans will allow us to deliver a brand new, state-of-the-art Sainsbury’s supermarket for the local community to enjoy, and we’re proud that we are providing continuity to our customers by keeping our existing store open until the new one arrives.”

The masterplan has been produced by FaulknerBrowns Architects. Partner Ben Sykes said: “The masterplan is inspired by its characterful setting, where Ladbroke Grove meets the sweeping Grand Union Canal and the open space at Kensal Green. In response, our design has been built around public spaces, including a restored canal basin, play spaces and adding gardens and groves to the borough, to create a series of smaller neighbourhoods with a rich mix of uses and a strong sense of personality and place.

“We are delighted to see the proposals submitted, after working with local residents, the local council, Ballymore, Sainsbury’s and the entire project team for almost four years, to research, design and develop the masterplan.”

