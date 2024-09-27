Bam breaks ground on Bedworth sports centre

Breaking ground

Bedworth’s new sports centre – the Physical Activity Hub – will replace an existing leisure centre built in the 1970s.

Bam is main contractor for Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council.

Inside the new facility will be a 25-metre, eight-lane swimming pool and learner pool, a four-court sports hall, a 100-station fitness suite and a fitness studio.

Outside there will also be a green gym area, a 3G sports pitch, a skate park and a learn to ride bicycles facility.

The project is backed by £2.5m from Sport England and £14.95m from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG).

Bam regional director Adam Harding said: “It’s truly exciting that Bam gets to play a leading role in bringing this project to life. Building this cutting-edge facility should inspire generations to come, offering a safe, community-centred space that helps people get active through diverse sports and leisure activities.”

