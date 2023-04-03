Bam breaks ground on Huddersfield's health campus

CGI of the Daphne Steel Building at the University of Huddersfield

The Daphne Steele Building will be the first building of the planned National Health Innovation Campus at the University of Huddersfield.

It is named after Daphne Steele, who came to the UK from Guyana in the 1940s and became the first black matron in the National Health Service.

It is the first university building to be designed to WELL platinum standard. Architect is AHR.

Bam regional director John Phillips said: “Our longstanding partnership with the university has seen us deliver so much of its developing estate. It means a great deal to us to be able to work with the university again, and it is the strength of that collaborative partnership that solves problems and makes for high standards in quality and sustainability.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.

