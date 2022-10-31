Bam brings in turnaround specialist for facilities division

Abbe Pickthall

Abbe Pickthall has joined Bam after 18 months as managing director of cleaning and facilities contractor ISS.

She is described as “highly experienced in leading organisational transformation, including structural and cultural change”.

Over the past 10 years she has held senior positions at Mitie, Bellrock, Engie and CBRE, as well as ISS and now BAM.

Abbe Pickthall said that her appointment at Bam was “a fantastic opportunity for us to refocus and transform our service offering, to establish what our customers expect and how, acting collaboratively, we can deliver those needs using sustainable and innovative technologies”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk