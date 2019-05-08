BAM commits to slashing CO2 emissions

Its target of a 50% reduction in the CO 2 intensity of its operations compared to 2015 has been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and is aligned with the Paris climate agreement. BAM is one of the first companies in the construction industry to sign up to the international initiative.

The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for nature (WWF).

BAM aims to reduce its CO 2 footprint through energy efficiency measures, early grid connection on projects and decarbonisation of its vehicle fleet. Furthermore, BAM has committed to purchase 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources. It has also committed to work together with partners to drive CO 2 reductions through its value chain.