BAM commits to slashing CO2 emissions

Its target of a 50% reduction in the CO2 intensity of its operations compared to 2015 has been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and is aligned with the Paris climate agreement. BAM is one of the first companies in the construction industry to sign up to the international initiative.
The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for nature (WWF).
BAM aims to reduce its CO2 footprint through energy efficiency measures, early grid connection on projects and decarbonisation of its vehicle fleet. Furthermore, BAM has committed to purchase 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources. It has also committed to work together with partners to drive CO2 reductions through its value chain.
Royal BAM Group group director of sustainability Nitesh Magdani said: “This medium-term CO2 reduction target will influence BAM to drive innovative solutions for our own operations as well as products and services which we provide to others. This target supports our efforts to reduce CO2 emissions in our business and through our value chain, and paves the way to meeting our strategic target for a net positive impact by 2050. We hope this motivates others as well to achieve the level of impact needed. We can only do this together!”