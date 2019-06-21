BAM confirmed for £21m Lincoln Medical School

The five-storey block will be the university’s most sustainable building

BAM was initially selected, through the first stage of a two-stage tendering contest, to develop the detailed design and finalise costs for the new facility on the university’s Brayford Pool Campus. Now it has been confirmed as main contractor for the build phase.

The £21m five-storey development will sit opposite the university’s Isaac Newton Building and next to the Janet Lane-Claypon Building, creating a ‘science corridor’ within the campus. Facilities to be built include lecture theatres, laboratories, anatomy pro-section suites and a dedicated science library, as well as clinical skills suites and a modern-day physics garden.

Working with the university and Perfect Circle JV, BAM has included a living wall and a solar wall in the designs to make it the university’s ‘most sustainable building’.

Works start on site later this year and completion is expected in spring 2021.

John Phillips, regional director for BAM Construction North East said: “We have been building in Lincoln since 1945 when we worked on St Swithin’s Power Station, and our CV includes medical buildings such as Lincoln County Hospital 30 years ago, when I was a site engineer and many previous projects for the university. This local track record, which means a great deal to me personally, makes it particularly exciting for us to be engaged by the University to deliver their Medical School during our 150th year.

“We look forward to working with the University again; our established relationship with them enables us to take the best of the facilities that have already been delivered, and create an even better building through design and delivery. We are leaders in sustainability, but both in construction and in use the Medical School will create a new benchmark for the industry.”

University of Lincoln estates director Harvey Dowdy said: “The Lincoln Medical School is an exciting project for the University of Lincoln and marks the start of improvements to the healthcare system within Lincolnshire. We are delighted to be working with BAM Construction to deliver this landmark building for the campus, which will be our most sustainable facility.

“The first cohort of students will start in existing facilities in September 2019, and we are excited to be able to involve these students in the development of the new purpose built facility.”

BAM’s contract was procured through the YorBuild framework.