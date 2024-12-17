Bam fraud investigation closes with €30,000 fine

The Dutch Public Prosecutions Office (DPPO) began investigating Bam International bv in 2022 over suspicions relating to potential fraud and corruption at some completed projects of Bam International

Bam cooperated with the investigation and also conducted its own internal review. Its internal review identified certain “potentially irregular” payments in connection with an unrelated completed project in Africa. The company self-reported these payments to the DPPO.

The DPPO concluded that not all of these payments were properly recorded in Bam International's administration and imposed a fine of €30,000. Administrative error rather then fraud, it concluded.

Bam said that it will not appeal the penalty order and the matter was now closed.

