Tue August 20 2019

BAM in for £22m Southampton intensive care scheme

4 hours BAM Construction has been named main contractor by Southampton University NHS Trust to build new intensive care facilities.

An early-stage artist’s impression of the scheme
An early-stage artist’s impression of the scheme

BAM’s £22m contract is for an extension and refurbishment of the general intensive care unit, together with specialised plant equipment and some fit-out works.

The new intensive care works are scheduled to be complete in spring 2021.

BAM legacy company Higgs & Hill built some of the original hospital buildings back in 1973 – the East Wing, Centre Block and South Block, pictured below. Higgs & Hill was acquired by Hollandse Beton Groep (HBG) in 1996; BAM took over HBG in 2002.

Latest News

