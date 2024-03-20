Bam lands £38m Scunthorpe college job

Design by Bond Bryan

The three-storey building will provide a new focal point on the college’s Kingsway Campus, consolidating teaching into a single facility with capacity for 1,400 pupils.

Bam was appointed to deliver the scheme by the Department for Education (DfE) under the Construction Framework 2021. The building has been designed by Bond Bryan and will be net zero carbon in operation, in line with DfE requirements for all new education buildings.

Bam construction director Kelvin Pollard said: “As we start construction on this exciting project, we’re looking forward to creating a highly sustainable, modern new building for North Lindsey College, with fantastic facilities that will inspire students in Scunthorpe for years to come.”

