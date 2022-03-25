Bam lands £7m Somerset school expansion

CGI of the new-look Holyrood Academy

Bam has been appointed principal contractor for the construction of a new two-storey building in partnership with Futures for Somerset, the local education partnership appointed by Somerset County Council to develop the new school block.

Designed by Grainge Architects, the building will have a purpose-built student/dining area, six classrooms, office space and meeting rooms. It will increase Holyrood Academy’s capacity by an extra 225 places.

Bam’s contract also includes refurbishment of the school’s existing accommodation and the modernisation of science facilities.

Work is already under way, beginning with the demolition of the former Cresta swimming pool.

Head teacher David McCormick said: “The students and staff are very excited by the plans and are looking forward to seeing them take shape.”

Bam has completed at least a dozen education schemes in Somerset over the past decade including Bridgwater College Academy, Weston College Academy, the Arts House for Somerset College, Bishop Foxes primary school, Queen Camel primary in Yeovil, Taunton Academy and secondary schools, Chilton Trinity and Robert Blake Science College.

