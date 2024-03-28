BAM names new UK construction director

Kim Sides

Taking up her role on Tuesday 2nd April, 2024, Kim Sides will sit on the Bam UK & Ireland divisional leadership team and report to chief operating officer John Wilkinson.

She has previous worked as general counsel and company secretary for Laing O’Rourke in her native Australia and subsequently for Lendlease there. For the past four years she has been chief strategy officer and general counsel for petrochemical engineer Mura Technology in London.

With over 25 years’ experience in global property development and infrastructure, Kim has held leadership roles across operations, stakeholder management, construction, finance and legal for some of the world’s biggest developers, including Laing O’Rourke and Lendlease.

During her 25-year career, she has helped deliver some major projects including the ‘Barangaroo’ project in Sydney and then worked in a commercial capacity on The Exchange TRX development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

John Wilkinson said: “I am delighted Kim has agreed to join the UK and Ireland team. She is a proven leader who puts a focus on bringing diverse and complex teams together, providing healthy support and challenge and getting positive results. She also brings a commercial and contractual edge, a deep understanding of risk and is someone who delivers. With sustainability sitting at the heart of our strategy, her experience of how this can drive success in the built environment and eye for detail in this area will be a huge benefit.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk