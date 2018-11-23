BAM Nuttall adds to its Trime lighting fleet

BAM Nuttall’s plant manager, Andy Haythorne, said: “We placed an initial order for the X-Eco LED units back in September last year, following a successful trial. The Trime lights have performed excellently over the past twelve months, so it was an easy decision to invest in this new order. In all we have been impressed with the costs savings, reliability and the integral safety features of the X-Eco LED.”

The sourcing of more efficient plant and equipment remains a key part of the BAM Sustainability Strategy as it works towards 2020 targets for carbon reduction. The X-Eco LED sets use considerably less fuel than many other lighting sets currently available, said Trime, This results in a corresponding reduction in C0 2 output, assessed by Trime engineers, to equate to approximately 888kg.