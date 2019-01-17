BAM Nuttall lands £320m rail framework

The renewals and enhancements framework will cover a wide range of projects including replacing and refurbishing structures across the route and delivering improvements at stations.

In addition, Network Rail has awarded two geotechnical frameworks worth a combined £147m. The Story Contracting has won the one for the London North East area and QTS has been selected for Scotland.

The latest contract awards complete Network Rail’s procurement activity for Scotland and North East, which it said is anticipated to hold one of the largest work-banks for the coming five-year funding period. Control Period 6 (CP6) runs from this year to 2024.

SNE interim regional director Kris Kinnear said: "Work to renew our infrastructure is increasingly important to improve reliability for our passengers, and making sure we have the right suppliers to deliver those improvements is paramount. We look forward to working closely with our supply chain to build on the progress that has already been made and ultimately, build a better railway for our customers.”

SNE has awarded five-year contracts, with an option of two-year extensions on the Geotech framework. Kinnear added: “Significant five-year contracts not only benefit our key supply chain partners, but the thousands of companies who work for them too, providing them with the surety they need to invest in their people, innovation and value for money.”