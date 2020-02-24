BAM Nuttall picked for new Falklands port

The existing port will be replaced

BAM Nuttall will serves as development partner, subject to successful conclusion of the contract. The aim is for the contract to be agreed and signed by the end of next month. Early contractor involvement will allow designs to be developed collaboratively from the outset. The project will be split into three stages, with decision gateways between each stage. Upon successful agreement of the contract, the first stage will include discussions with stakeholders, surveys, a demand study and concept design.

The government’s chief executive Barry Rowland said a new port is an indispensable asset to support the economy and enable ongoing future economic growth in the Falkland Islands. “As is well known, the existing FIPASS [Falklands Interim Port and Storage System] facility is fast approaching the end of its life,” he said. “Today’s exciting news is the first step in designing a new facility that can handle both our current needs, and our projected future demands.”

Development and commercial services portfolio holder Dr Barry Elsby said that there have been studies and reports into future port options over the past 20 years. “I am therefore delighted that this Assembly has taken the decision to build the new port, and so deliver on the commitment in the Islands Plan.”

BAM Nuttall managing director Martin Bellamy said: “We are excited to be part of such a critical national infrastructure project for the Falkland Islands and we look forward to working together with the Falkland Islands government and our team in designing and constructing the port that will serve as a new gateway to the Falkland Islands. It is our collective ambition that this project suits the needs of everyday life on the islands and can provide longer-term economic benefits.”

Tenderers were asked to review the most suitable location for a new port and propose their location as part of their tender returns. The new facility will be in the vicinity of the current port and will provide new facilities designed to benefit users in the fishing, tourism and shipping sectors, as well as other parts of the economy.

At the end of concept design, the government’s executive council will review plans for the detailed design stage and be asked to approve the costs and activity schedule for the next stage. The second stage will see agreement of the detailed design, ending with another decision gateway for approval of costs and plans for construction. The third stage will see a phased construction of the port.

Construction will be programmed, and operations from the old port will be transferred to the new port part way through this stage, in order to ensure the port remains operational at all times. The project will conclude with de-commissioning and removal of the existing FIPASS facility.

A public meeting is planned for when the BAM team arrives in the Islands, so that people can get an overview of the project, outline timescales, and the initial design proposals.

