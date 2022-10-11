Bam picked for £85m Betsi Cadwaladr mental health unit

Powell Dobson, Ramboll and Arup form the design team working alongside Bam

Betsi Cadwaladr University (BCU) Health Board has instructed Bam to develop the detailed design for constructing a new inpatient adult and older persons mental health unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan near Rhyl in Wales.

The Welsh government has this week approved the BCU health board’s outline plans and the scheme is now proceeding to a full assessment.

Bam has previously worked for BCU on a cancer treatment centre and neo-natal intensive care unit.

The £84.5m, 63-bed mental health facility would replace the existing care and support services in the hospital’s existing Ablett Unit and at the Bryn Hesketh inpatient older persons mental health facility in Colwyn Bay. It will be built on a car park in the northwestern corner of the Glan Clwyd hospital campus.

The plans include a 14-bed older person’s mental health ward with en-suite facilities and improved recreational spaces. A 13-bed dementia care assessment unit will also be put in. This will include provision for families and carers to stay overnight, as well as a secure courtyard, en-suite facilities to all bedrooms, and recreational and therapy spaces.

There will also be two purpose-built 16-bed adult wards with a de-stimulation area on each ward, which will provide a safe nursing environment for high acuity patients, preventing the need for transfer to other mental health units.

The project has been awarded to Bam under the NHS Building for Wales framework. Subject to final approvals being secured construction is expected to begin in 2024 and complete in 2026.

The design partners for the scheme are architect Powell Dobson, Ramboll as structural engineer and Arup as building services engineer. Building services contractor Lorne Stuart is also on board .

