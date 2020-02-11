BAM picked for Abu Dhabi cruise jetty

Abu Dhabi Ports is doubling the visitor capacity at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach with an expansion worth AED100m. The project is due for completion in the fourth quarter of this year, in time for the launch of the 2021 cruise season.

The expansion will allow two vessels to dock at any given time and provide up to 5,000 passengers with direct access to embark and disembark on the southeast beach of Sir Bani Yas Island. Currently, cruise ships set anchor about one kilometre offshore from the island and visitors are ferried to and from the beach via tender craft.

BAM International will design and construct the new jetty, which is made up of an open-access trestle 350m in length and 6m wide, extending to a piled berth platform that will be 105m long and 15m wide. There will also be eight mooring dolphins, firefighting equipment, solar lighting and an option to construct 10 groynes to control the beach.

Abu Dhabi Ports cruise terminal director Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri said: “Today’s announcement heralds an exciting new phase in the spectacular success of Abu Dhabi’s cruise business at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach. Our commitment to its ongoing development will help us significantly increase the total number of visitors to the island, and reduce the time it takes to move them to and from a vessel.”

BAM International chairman Eric van Zuthem said: “The new cruise jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach is our first project with Abu Dhabi Ports, and we look forward to commencing a long and successful relationship between our organisations.”

