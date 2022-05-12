Bam picked for Edinburgh hotel fit-out

It has been appointed by Nuveen Real Estate for the project in St James Quarter, a £1bn retail-led district in Edinburgh. Bam will also carry out fit-out work in public areas across the three buildings that make up the hotel.

During the pre-construction period, Bam’s team has already involved its supply chain in the process of creating packages designed to identify and minimise risks, while enhancing the project’s buildability.

Keppie Design has been appointed as delivery architect by Bam to integrate the design solutions and assist with 3D co-ordination.

Edward Webb, director of development management at Nuveen Real Estate, said: “We are delighted with the appointment of Bam, and excited to be moving forward at pace with the interiors of W Edinburgh. The hotel is a complex fit out across three very different buildings and architecture, and the experience of Bam will ensure the highest quality and efficiency can be delivered to enable the hotel to open in late 2023. W Edinburgh will redefine the city’s hospitality scene with its design, signature amenities and full calendar of immersive W Happenings to complement the festival city.”

The hotel has been designed by architecture and interior design practice Jestico & Whiles, in conjunction with lead scheme architect, Allan Murray Architects.

W Edinburgh’s exterior façade is designed to evoke the festival spirit of Edinburgh and create a landmark building at the heart of the city. The design features a winding bronze-coloured steel ‘ribbon’, which has been likened to spirals of paper, a reference to the many printing presses, which used to pepper the surrounding area in times past.

Jim Ward, regional director, Bam Construction Scotland, said: “This is a prestigious, striking, and high-quality development for Scotland. Bam’s work on the Johnnie Walker Experience and V&A Dundee shows we have the pedigree and credentials to deliver such ambitious schemes. During the pre-construction period our team has brought our customary collaborative approach to bear in helping de-risk and develop the design while forming a strong relationship with our partners. It is going to be as exciting to build as it will be to stay here when we complete our work.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk