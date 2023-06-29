Bam picked for Huddersfield market revamp

Artist's impression of Huddersfield's future Cultural Heart

The Kirklees plan, called Our Cultural Heart, includes the refurbishment of the former Queensgate Market and Huddersfield Library buildings to house a new food hall and a museum/gallery respectively. These will sit alongside a new, live entertainment venue and a 350-space car park.

Phase one of the works will concentrate on the refurbishment of the Queensgate Market site, which will become a new food hall along with a public library and an outdoor public square. The existing Piazza Shopping Centre will be demolished.

Survey and preparation works will take place in 2023, with Bam starting main construction works next year. This first phase of the scheme is expected to complete in winter 2025.

Bam project director Paul Cleminson said: “This is an exciting scheme for Huddersfield and its wider regeneration. As a resident of Kirklees, I hope that this will be another vital piece of the plan, to attract people back to the town centre.”

The planned food hall

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk