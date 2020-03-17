BAM picked to build Leeds' flat iron revival

Globe Point will be Leeds' first flat iron building for more than a century

BAM has been given a start date of 30th March for what is the only speculative new build office scheme expected to complete in Leeds city centre in 2021.

Globe Point, as the building is to be called, has been designed by architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios as the first flat iron building to be built in Leeds since the design was conceived in the city in 1875.

While the Flat Iron building in New York is famous for its triangular pointed design and is frequently hailed as the first of its kind, in fact it was The Bridge House in Leeds that was the first building of this style. It was built 27 years before the New York landmark.

Now, 145 years later, CEG says that it is bringing this design back to its architectural home.

Globe Point will have 37,798 sq ft of space over seven floors, including offices, retail and leisure.

CEG development director Nick Lee said: “We have taken a different approach to the design of our first development at Temple, with occupiers front of mind. We are harnessing everything we have learnt about what our customers need for their business to thrive and will deliver it in a contemporary, flexible and unique way.”

BAM regional director John Phillips said: “BAM is the ideal fit for CEG’s ingenious vision for Leeds. Being not only an historic company here, but also highly modern in our methods and collaborative in our approach, really matches the qualities of the building and its wider context.

“We have built many of the most recognisable buildings in the city, but you are only as good as the next one you build; and as ever, it is the quality of your relationships that drives the quality of your work. There is genuine excitement at BAM about being a part of this tremendous and far-sighted development that really connects to the soul of the city.”

While phase one will be complete by spring/summer 2021, CEG is already working on the detailed design of its second phase, One Globe Square, which has reserved matters planning permission for 135,481 sq ft of offices with ground floor retail and leisure.

CEG also has outline planning permission for further development of up to 1.1 million sq ft of offices, shops, cafés, restaurants, bars, hotel and up to 750 new homes.

The developments will be across Temple, a new district within the city centre which forms a key part of the South Bank regeneration area of Leeds, next to the train station. It includes the 8.69 acre sites around Water Lane and Globe Road which CEG secured planning permission for last year, as well as the Grade I listed Temple Works, which was acquired in early 2018.

