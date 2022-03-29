Bam picks new head for Irish business

Alasdair Henderson is executive director of Bam Contractors

Henderson, a chartered civil engineer, has spent 26 years in Royal Bam Group and his new appointment as executive director of Bam Contractors is effective immediately. His previous roles include divisional director of Bam Ritchies, people and culture director at Bam Nuttall, and most recently global director of HR business partnering in civil engineering.

It was announced last week that Theo Cullinane is to retire from his role as chief executive of the Bam business in Ireland.

Ruud Joosten, CEO of Royal Bam Group, said: “In Alasdair we have appointed someone who has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the construction industry over many years. Not only is he someone who wants to get close to the people, but he has the operational understanding which I know will help us continue to grow our business in Ireland, working closely with his colleagues in the rest of our UK and Ireland division.”

Henderson added: “I am delighted to be taking on the leadership of Bam Ireland as we continue the social and economic recovery from two difficult years of Covid-19. With our highly skilled employees, modern methods of digital construction and dedicated supply chain partners, the business will play a major role in creating the low carbon, built environment that Ireland needs to support economic growth, high quality employment and national prosperity. I’m greatly looking forward to working with our clients and stakeholders in the public and private sectors to achieve these aims in a safe, collaborative and sustainable way.”

