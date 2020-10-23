BAM procurement chief to push modern methods

Dan Billinge

His new job comes with a brief to accelerate BAM’s uptake of prefabrication and other so-called modern methods of construction.

According to a company statement: “By looking at a component-led approach BAM is facilitating more effective digital design and enabling a more centralised approach to procurement that will bring economies of scale, and support the group’s ambitious sustainability agenda.”

Dan Billinge joined BAM in 2001 having studied quantity surveying at the University of Salford, with a dissertation on supply chain partnering systems. “I always recognised the importance of a healthy supply chain to a successful project during my time as a QS,” he said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk