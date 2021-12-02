BAM sells Belgian construction company

BAM Galère, which is based in Chaudfontaine (Liège), constructs buildings and infrastructure projects for both the public and private sectors. It works in Belgium and – via subsidiary BAM Lux – in the Luxembourg. The company has annual revenues of approximately €200m. Current projects include a new hospital in Tournai, a cultural centre in Liège, the structural works of a building for the European Commission in Luxembourg-Kirchberg, the renovation of the Huccorgne viaduct near Wanze and a metro project in Brussels.

The sale includes BAM Lux and BAM Galère’s plant and equipment, managed by BAM Mat.

Ruud Joosten, CEO Royal BAM Group, said: “This transaction marks a further step forward in delivering our strategy ‘Building a sustainable tomorrow’. We are restructuring BAM’s portfolio of businesses to focus on markets and projects where we can leverage our proven competitive strengths and serve the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the construction industry. With Thomas & Piron as the new owner, we have found a trusted partner and paved the way for the successful future of BAM Galère and its employees.”

Earlier this year, BAM announced it has reached agreement regarding the divestments of BAM Swiss, BAM Facilities Services (Deutschland) and BAM Deutschland.

