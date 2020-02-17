BAM starts hunt for new CEO

The group’s supervisory board has announced that, by mutual agreement, it has been decided that Van Wingerden will not be nominated for a further term as CEO and member of the executive board. The company said that the end of the current strategic cycle provides a natural moment for Van Wingerden to transfer the helm.

The new CEO will be tasked with leading the next stage of BAM’s development, including the preparation of a strategic update.

Van Wingerden will step down at the end of his term on 15th April 2020 at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Until a successor is appointed, Frans den Houter, currently CFO of BAM, will serve as CEO on an interim basis. Paul Sheffield, member of the supervisory board since 2017, will act as delegated supervisory board member to support the executive committee in an advisory role.

Van Wingerden started his career with the group in 1988 and has been a member of the executive board for 12 years, of which five and a half have been as CEO.

“Rob has steered BAM in turbulent times,” said Harrie Noy, chairman of the supervisory board. “He has a clear vision of what is needed to deal with the challenges of the future. By introducing the One BAM concept he provided the basis for the transformation process that the company is going through. With over thirty years of loyal service to BAM we can only be grateful for Rob’s contribution, vision and leadership.”

Van Wingerden added: “After almost six years as CEO and with the prospect of an updated strategy ahead, this is now a logical moment to change leadership of the company. I am proud of what we have achieved with the One BAM programme as this enables us to leverage the scale of our company and the knowledge of our people. Being a frontrunner in digitisation and sustainability, BAM holds enormous potential, now and in the future. Although I will still be in my role for some months, I do want to take the opportunity to thank all of my colleagues who are at the heart of BAM. It has been a privilege to lead this great company.”

