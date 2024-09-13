Bam starts work at Treforest Campus

The photocall for the ground breaking ceremony

Bam is putting up a building to house teaching and research facilities for computing, engineering and technology for the University of South Wales (USW).

The five-storey building will have 11,500 square metres of space, with more than 40 labs and classrooms. These will include electronics and hydraulics labs, a flight simulator, a robotics lab, clean and industrial research spaces, collaborative teaching spaces, as well as virtual reality capability and exhibition spaces.

Bam is putting it up on vacant land at the bottom of the Treforest Campus, where two older buildings have been demolished in recent years to make way.

The design team is led by architects Stride Treglown and consulting engineer Arup, while Currie & Brown is project manager.

The building will be powered by air source heat pumps and will have 851 sqm of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roof.

Design by Stride Treglown/Arup

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk