BAM to revamp Guy’s Hospital wing

Guys Hospital as seen in the 1990s, with a Higgs & Hill board up. Higgs & Hill was acquired by HBG in 1996 and HBG was acquired by BAM in 2002.

The £10m contract involves work on the third and fourth floors of the hospital’s Bermondsey Wing, and extensive mechanical, electrical and pipework upgrades.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust is still negotiating the full contractual details but BAM is already on site at Guy’s Hospital under a pre-contractual agreement to conduct initial works.

When finalised, the full works will strip out parts of Bermondsey Wing to its shell, and result in several new en-suite wards, with the teenage and young adult ward being the first phase.

Other new facilities will include nursing areas, offices and a gym.

The architect for the cancer wards project, which is scheduled to complete in 2021, is AHR.

BAM’s London director Rod Stiles said: “Our main challenge is going to be working around the live hospital environment. That means very close liaison and developing high quality working relationships. One member of our current team even worked on our scheme here nearly 30 years ago so we have a good understanding of the building.

“Upgrading ventilation, heating and lighting services in a hospital is complex and we have our own in house specialists to deliver this which represents a big reduction in risk because we don’t have to rely on others.”

