BAM wins £15m Aintree hospital refurb

The renovation of the hospital in Fazakerley, Liverpool, is designed to extend the service life of the 10-storey tower block by at least 20 years. The tower block houses the majority of the hospital’s wards.

The scheme’s designs will tie-in with the adjacent £35m Urgent Care and Trauma Centre, also built by BAM, which opened in 2017.

The new contract includes improved insulation, solar reflection and natural ventilation.

Paul Fitzpatrick, director of estates and facilities at Aintree, said: “Our staff work hard to provide high-quality care for our patients and it is important that our buildings support this. This investment with breathe new life into the fabric of the hospital, giving it a modern, efficient and contemporary façade.”

BAM has just started phase one of the works which will finish next summer; phase two will then follow on and should finish in summer 2022. The design is by Day Architectural.

BAM Construction was appointed through the government’s ProCure 22 capital framework for health in England.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk