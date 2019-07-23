BAM wins €18m Luxembourg office job

Design by Atelier Archimad

The client for the €18m contract is the Luxembourg real estate firm Feltes & Associés Promotion.

Based on a design by architect Archimad, BAM Lux will build an elongated and tapered four-storey office building with a total floor space of almost 6,300 m2. A three-level basement, with two parking floors for 70 cars, will also be constructed below and partly next to the office building.

Construction works have started and are expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk