BAM wins contest for £65m Aldgate art school redevelopment

Image from Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Central House at 59-63 Whitechapel High Street, London E1 was originally a textiles factory but has most recently been occupied by London Metropolitan University (LMU) and its Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture & Design.

LMU sold the building to Fraser Property in 2016, for a reported £50m, to help fund the university’s consolidation at its Holloway campus.

Architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM) has designed a part-four and part-five storey side extension and a six-storey upward extension for the building, which will become offices.

BAM Construction, which saw off competition for the £65m contract from Wates and McLaren, has a 53-week build programme, with completion expected by the end of November 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk