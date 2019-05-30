BAM wins contract for Aberdeenshire station

The £14.5m station project is funded Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans.

The new station is designed to provide an interchange between rail and road. It will have around 170 car parking spaces, bike storage and a connection into the local bus network. There will be step-free access between platforms through a footbridge with lifts.

The station will be constructed over the next 12 months and is due to enter service in May 2020. All Aberdeen-Inverness trains will call there.

The original Kintore station opened in 1854, but closed in 1964 as part of the Beeching cuts. Reopening Kintore has been made possible by the double-tracking of the line between Aberdeen-Inverurie, delivered as part of the Aberdeen-Inverness improvement project.

Graeme Stewart, Network Rail Senior Sponsor, said: “BAM Nuttall, as the main contractor on the Aberdeen-Inverness improvement project, is perfectly placed to deliver this new facility and we look forward to working closely with them to complete the work as quickly as possible.”