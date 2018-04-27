BAM wins UWE Bristol engineering building

University of the West of England (UWE) Bristol has appointed BAM as main contractor for its new engineering faculty.

The 8,500 m2 building will provide teaching and research facilities for more than 1,600 undergraduate and postgraduate students along with 100 academic and technical staff.

Facilities will include engine test cells, wind tunnels and dedicated rooms for specific engineering disciplines such as composite manufacturing, machining and metrology.

The building has been designed by architect AHR, with Hydrock as consulting civil and structural engineer.

It will be built next to the new Bristol Business School in the heart of the Frenchay Campus.

BAM construction director Craig Allen said: “This excellent win was against strong competition. Our success builds on an established relationship with UWE for whom we completed the Student Union and Enterprise Zone buildings. This building will attract future engineers, responding to emerging demand for degree apprenticeships in engineering.”

He added: “We are carrying out enabling works this summer and main works are planned to start in November, completing in summer 2020.”

