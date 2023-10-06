Banks to bring batteries to Bathgate

Gordon Thomson, projects director at Banks Renewables

Plans for Pond Energy Park show a section of Pond Industrial Estate near Bathgate re-designed into a two-hectare battery site.

Banks Renewables is aiming to submit a planning application before the end of the year.

Pond Battery Storage will have an export capacity of 200 megawatts over two hours. When fully charged, this project will be enough to supply the average demands of 600,000 homes for that two hour period – more homes than Edinburgh and Glasgow combined.

Gordon Thomson, projects director at Banks Renewables, said: “The proposed Pond Battery Storage project in West Lothian marks a very exciting time for us here at Banks Renewables.

“Battery storage projects like this are becoming increasingly important in Scotland’s push for net zero. When it’s not sunny or windy, battery energy storage can allow us to dip into the reserves by using pre-generated energy in the batteries to supply to the national grid and reducing our reliance on energy derived from imported fossil fuels.”

Indicative image of a battery energy storage system (BESS)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk