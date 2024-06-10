Banner Contracts brings in Remax 600

The SBM Remax 600 impact crusher

Banner Contracts has bought the UK’s first SBM Remax 600 mobile impact crusher and will be showing it on the SBM stand at the Hillhead trade show in Buxton, Derbyshire later this month.

The UK premier comes nearly two years after Austrian manufacturer SBM Mineral Processing, part of MPL Group, launched the Remax 600 at the 2022 Bauma trade fair in Germany.

With a 1400mm-wide rotor and a 1.8- x 5.5-metre screenbox (available in either 1, 2 or 3 deck configurations), the Remax 600 is capable of producing up to five different finished products at a production rate of up to 600 tonnes per hour.

It can accommodate material feed of up to 900mm and a maximum weight of 75 tonnes.

The Remax 600 uses AI technology and sensors to adapt for the perfect output of set material, it is claimed. Hidden underneath its frame is the world’s first autonomous crushing technology. Developed by SBM, this system continuously and autonomously monitors wear of impact tools and blow bars and carries out automatic gap adjustment during operation without emptying the crusher.

Banner Contracts’ Remax 600 on its way to Hillhead

“Having tried the range of SBM Remax crushers in our contracting fleet, we have found their output and low running costs to be years ahead of the competitors” said Banner Contracts director Andrew Banner.

“We’ve been in the game for 40 years now, so it’s fair to say we know what we’re looking for when it comes to a mobile crusher. The SBM Remax 300, 400 and 450 produce some of the best aggregate we’ve seen and our customers notice a considerable difference in the uniformity and overall quality of the product. The low fuel consumption of these machines also massively lowers the carbon footprint of the products we produce for our customers. Having witnessed the capabilities of the Remax 600 first hand at the launch event in Austria, adding one to our fleet was an easy decision – it’s a phenomenal machine.”

