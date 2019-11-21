Bardsley wins £11m college contract

Tameside College's construction skills centre has been designed by 10 Architect

With completion due in December 2020, Tameside’s construction skills centre will include specialist learning spaces to train plumbers, bricklayers, painters, electricians and joiners.

The two-storey development is the next phase of ‘Vision Tameside’, the college’s transformation of its entire estate, which already features Clarendon Sixth Form College, an Advanced Technologies Centre, TCFE and Tameside One.

The new building has been designed by Manchester-based 10 Architect. The college’s project team also includes Fusion Project Management, Arcadis, Waterman Building Services and Scott Hughes Design.

College principal Jackie Moores said: “We are delighted that Bardsley Construction, as a local employer, will build our new construction centre. This building is an important addition to Tameside College for the people of Tameside.”

“As the number one college in Greater Manchester for school leavers and apprentices, we need first class facilities for our learners, employers and staff. We are confident that Bardsley Construction will meet the high specifications required to meet the expectations of students and employers.”

Ged Rooney, Bardsley’s pre-construction director, said: “Bardsley has a long-standing and proud reputation for training and developing the skills of people in the construction sector via initiatives such as Give Construction a Try and our valued appointment to deliver this outstanding centre for Tameside College underlines that ongoing commitment.”

