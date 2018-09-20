Barhale bags Barn Elms interceptor

Barhale has won the main civils package at the Barn Elms Sports Centre work site in Richmond by the BAM Nuttall Morgan Sindall Balfour Beatty joint venture that is delivering the west section of the 25km Thames Tideway Tunnel.

The contract will see the West Putney storm relief combined sewer overflow (CSO) intercepted at Barn Elms by constructing a series of complex underground structures connecting it to the main Thames Tideway Tunnel beneath the River Thames. Barhale started this month and is due for completion in two years.

The 35-metre deep CSO drop shaft formed with a sprayed concrete primary lining and six-metre internal diameter (ID) secondary lining will convey the storm flows from the existing CSO down though a vortex generator and a drop tube to the connection tunnel, which will be constructed by a 2.5 x 215 metre pipe jack finished with a 2.2-metre ID secondary lining.

“This is a very exciting and important project for Barhale,” said contracts manager Ovi Frunza. “It’s a challenging piece of work but with our experience in this sector we are confident that our input to the Thames Tideway Tunnel will help ensure its aim of reducing sewage overflows into the River Thames.”

Barhale is now operating on all the three sections of the project and also the Thames Tunnel system modification works at Beckton sewage treatment works in East London that will support the overall Thames Tideway Tunnel project.