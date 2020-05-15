Barhale benefits from social distancing opportunities

BCS sign maker Dan Booker checks a batch of key worker signs

Barhale Construction Services (BCS) is part of the Barhale Group that supplies traffic cones, bollards, PPE and site signage.

Since the lockdown began Walsall-based BCS estimates that it has produced more than 50,000 individual pieces of site signage for customers including Scottish Water, Anglian Water, Amey, Severn Trent, United Utilities, City Fibre and Barhale Group.

Now it has launched a ‘back-to-work’ suite of products to help companies follow social distancing guidelines.

Alongside meeting an expected increased demand for signage, BCS Group is broadening its product range to include enforcement barriers, sneeze guards, hand wash stations, disinfectants and sanitisers, floor graphics, and other media to remind workers to preserve social distancing.

John Lawson, head of sales at BCS Group, said: “As the construction and civil engineering sector begins to re-open sites, we are seeing increased demand not only for signage but also for other supporting equipment. It has prompted the launch of this new range specifically to protect workers and to encourage best practice on site.”

